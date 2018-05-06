Anthony “Tony” D. Schneider, 67, Sauk Rapids

October 19, 1950 – May 6, 2018

Anthony “Tony” D. Schneider, age 67, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Sunday, May 6, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Tony’s life will be Monday, May 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, May 13, 2018 from 4- 7 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Private family interment. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Tony was born on October 19, 1950 in Bancroft, Iowa to Elmer and Hilda (Johnson) Schneider. Tony worked as an accountant for various companies. Some of his passions were playing cards, fly fishing, camping, spending time with his family, friends and especially his grandsons. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his daughters, Emilee (Dan) Neumann, Sauk Rapids, MN and Sara Schneider, Sauk Rapids, MN; grandsons, Eli and Mason Neumann; brothers, Elmer Jr. (Colleen) Schneider, Carver, MN; Larry (Sandy) Schneider, Algona, IA; Allen (Jerilyn) Schneider, Creston, IA; Carey (Jolene) Schneider, Fairmont, MN; sister, Joelene Robertson, Algona, IA; sister-in-law Janice Schneider, Burt, IA; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene Schneider; brother-in-law Allan Robertson; and infant sister Maryann.