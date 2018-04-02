Anthony M. Hesch, 90, Sartell

March 6, 1928 - April 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00AM on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton for Anthony M. Hesch, age 90 of Sartell who passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. Rev. Roger Klassen OSB will officiate and burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Royalton. Visitation will be from 3:00PM - 7:00PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the 2Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 3:00PM followed by the Knights of Columbus #961 Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Anthony was born in Buckman on March 6, 1928 to Anton and Elizabeth (Sand) Hesch. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Airborne during the Korean Conflict. Anthony married Irene (Janish) on October 23, 1950 in Royalton and together they raised three children until her passing in July of 1979. He then married Marlene Wersal in August of 1980. Anthony was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park and a member of Knights of Columbus. Anthony worked in the Federal prison system as a correctional officer for more than 20 years and most recently working for Anoka County Jail until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, fixing watches, and traveling. Anthony loved being around people, social conversations, and staying busy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Anthony is survived by his children, Joyce of Sartell, Herbert (Frances) of Hopkins, Paul of Manitou Springs, CO; two granddaughters; and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his wife, Marlene of Sartell and Marlene’s children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Irene; brothers, Michael, Matt, Ted and Henry; sisters, Veronica Karish, Catherine Sufka and Rose Janish.