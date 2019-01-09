Another Member of a Central Minnesota Drug Ring Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- Another member of a large drug ring that brought methamphetamine to Minnesota from other states has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced.

Forty-seven-year-old Jonathan Woods pleaded guilty to 1st-degree sale of drugs of 10 or more grams of narcotics within a 90-day period. He received a 10-year prison sentence.

Woods was given two years and three months credit for time already served in the county jail leaving a sentence of seven years and nine months in prison remaining on his sentence.

The charges stemmed from a three-year investigation into an ongoing conspiracy to sell large amounts of methamphetamine in central Minnesota. Investigators say they seized approximately 44 pounds of methamphetamine from drug dealers who delivered and sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine on a routine and repeated basis.

Several other members of the drug ring have already been sentenced including Hernando Nambo-Salas and Francisco Nambo-Chacon .