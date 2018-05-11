Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive Saturday
UNDATED -- The annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive is Saturday.
The effort hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers will locally benefit the Salvation Army Food Shelf and the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf.
To participate, just leave non-perishable food items by your mailbox. Cash and checks will also be accepted. Checks can be written out to either Catholic Charities or Salvation Army.
If you live outside the St. Cloud area, check with your local postmaster to confirm your area's participation.