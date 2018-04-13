Annual Magic Moments Gala Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Magic Moments Gala is happening Friday Night.

Between 700 - 800 people are expected at the River's Edge Convention Center to support the organization's efforts in our community.

Jackie Johnson and Renee Regel are co-chairs for the gala. Johnson says this fundraiser is a huge help in their mission.

"There's a lot of kids on our waiting list and we serve a lot of kids throughout the year. So this is a big way to help us in doing that."

Regel says this year's theme, "celebrating the superhero in all of us" is the perfect metaphor for the organization's mission.

"The mission of being a mentor is to identify the abilities and strengths of children in the community. And to help them be the best they can be."

During the event they'll be highlighting the outstanding bigs and little of the year. Along with announcing the winner of the BriAnna Kruzel Growing Up Big Award.

Currently, there are over 100 kids waiting for a big brother or big sister in central Minnesota.