Annual Festivities To Have Family, Friends Celebrating in Rice

RICE -- Residents in Rice will be celebrating with family and friends Saturday for the 27th Annual Rice Family Fun Days event.

The festivities begin with a softball tournament starting at 8:30 a.m., kids games, inflatables, and food and beer gardens opening at noon, the parade starting at 3:00 p.m., all leading up to the street dance featuring the Gregory James Band and Arch Allies beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The events take place along Main Street and are free to attend.