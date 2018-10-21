Annette Skajewski, 94, New Hope

November 4, 1923 - October 19, 2018

Annette Skajewski, age 94, of New Hope, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial for Annette will be 11:00 AM, Friday, October 26, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Annette Georgia (Kelash) Skajewski was born November 4, 1923 in Benton County, Minnesota the daughter of John and Angeline (Bauer) Kelash. On August 19, 1946 she was united in marriage with Aloysius Skajewski at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. The couple spent many years in the Medicine Lake area before retiring and moving to Garrison. Annette most recently lived at St. Therese in New Hope. The couple enjoyed dancing and entertaining friends and relatives. Annette was a wonderful baker, excellent cook, enjoyed sewing, gardening, and canning. She liked exercising and watching sports, but above all she loved caring for her family and spending time with them.

Annette is survived by her children: Gary (Vicki), Gail (Humberto) Martinez- Suarez, Gwen (Lawrence) Schyma, Gay (Doug) Calkins, and Glen (Jola); 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Margaret Szafranski, Eleanor Grachek, and Marie Smelter; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Kelash; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aloysius; siblings: Frank, Donald, Geraldine Chmielewski, and Olga Kelash.