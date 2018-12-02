Anne Wettstein, 92, Long Prairie

July 25, 1926 - December 2, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 8, 2018 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for Anne Wettstein, 92 of Long Prairie, who passed away Sunday at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:30 PM Friday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. The Christian Women will pray the rosary at 4:45 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home one hour prior to mass on Saturday. The family will then proceed to the church

Anne was born on July 25, 1926 to George and Anna Pachan (Lasco) in Browerville. She married Raymond “Ray” Wettstein on September 17, 1946 in Browerville. The couple farmed near Long Prairie for 48 years where they raised their 6 children. Anne’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel and a longtime member of the Christian Mothers. Family and friends knew her as loving and caring. Besides the many family and farm responsibilities, Anne always remained active. She kept a beautiful garden and made the best homemade bread. She and Ray loved to travel and were active in a snowmobile club. Anne enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She continued to bowl well into her eighties. She was able to live independently up until her last six months.

Survivors include three sons, Donald (Sue), Edwin (Nancy) and Anthony (Karen Glen) all of Long Prairie; three daughters, Karen (Lee) Busch, Browerville, Sandra (Tom) Voller, Long Prairie, and Ella (David) Koehn, Alexandria; a sister, Evelyn Jonckowski; brothers Edward (Doris) and Alex (Judy) Pachan, sister-in-law Margaret Pachan; brother-in-law Charlie Buhl; Fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; daughter Carol Ann Wettstein; Brothers John (Louise), Andrew (Charolette) and Joe Pachan; Sisters Helen (Art) House, Emma Buhl and Mary (Gerald) Nelson and brother-in-law Bob Jonckowski.