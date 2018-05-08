Annandale Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 24

ANNANDALE -- An Annandale woman was hospitalized after being side-swiped on Highway 24 at the intersection of County Road 6 in Corinna Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An SUV driven by 53-year-old Rochelle Rasset was heading south on Highway 24. A car driven by 82-year-old Donald Gipp, also of Annandale was heading north and crossed into the southbound lane, side-swiping Rasset.