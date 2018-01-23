Annandale Teen Hospitalized After Pedestrian Versus Car Crash

ANNANDALE -- A teen was taken to the hospital after being struck in the crosswalk by a driver who was snapchatting Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 3:30 p.m., 17-year-old Carter Beaver of Annandale was walking at Highway 24 and Poplar Avenue North, when he was hit by 18-year-old Tyler Reid , also of Annandale.

The Patrol says Reid was snapchatting while driving when he struck Beaver.

Beaver was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Reid was not hurt.