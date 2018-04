CLEARWATER -- An Annandale man is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Clearwater.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 24. The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Brian Nolan was on Highway 24 when he rear ended another vehicle stopped at a stop light.

Nolan was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Travis Schaar of St. Cloud, was not hurt.