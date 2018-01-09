Anna Marie’s Alliance Ready to Start Expansion Project

ST. CLOUD -- Anna Marie's Alliance is ready to start moving forward on their expansion plans. They are a St. Cloud non-profit that helps domestic abuse victims.

Executive Director Charles Hempeck says the first phase is a building they are calling "The Center For Family Peace".

And so what that would do is create an opportunity to have a deeper engagement with the community and do some more prevention and education as well as some work for people who need assistance but don't necessarily need a place to stay.

That building will be about 7,000 square feet. Hempeck is hoping to break ground in May and have it finished this fall.

The next phase would be to double the size of the shelter, although they'd maintain the number of beds at 36, they'd change to apartment-style living space for the residents as opposed to dormitory style.

Anna Marie's Alliance has raised nearly $1.9 million so far for the project.