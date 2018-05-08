Ann Lake 4-H Building Destroyed in Fire

ZIMMERMAN -- Sherburne County authorities are looking for information about someone who may have started a fire that destroyed a building at Ann Lake Campground.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 p.m. last Saturday. It caused around $180,000 in total damage. The building was engulfed in flame when deputies arrived.

Authorities say the fire most likely spread to the building from a nearby campground because of high winds.