Ann Lake 4-H Building Destroyed in Fire

Photo: Sherburne County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

ZIMMERMAN -- Sherburne County authorities are looking for information about someone who may have started a fire that destroyed a building at Ann Lake Campground.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 p.m. last Saturday. It caused around $180,000 in total damage. The building was engulfed in flame when deputies arrived.

Authorities say the fire most likely spread to the building from a nearby campground because of high winds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office at 763-765-3500.

