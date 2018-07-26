Angelia “Angie” M. Schloemer, 39, Sauk Rapids

November 6, 1978 - July 25, 2018

Funeral Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Angelia “Angie” M. Schloemer, age 39, who passed away Wednesday at Rivercrest in St. Cloud. Entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Angie was born Nov. 6, 1978 in St. Cloud to Joan Abraham. She lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and worked as a Dental Assistant at Health Partners for over 15 years. Angie was very social, had a great sense of humor and a great laugh. She was friendly, very honest, and had the gift of gab. Angie was most proud of her son and loved spending time with family and friends.

Angie is survived by her son, Trent Baird of St. Cloud; mother, Joan Schloemer of St. Cloud; sister, Jennifer (Jorgan) Bradwisch of Foley; and brother, Keith (Shelli) Schloemer of Bowlus. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, LeRoy Abraham; aunt, Linda Majeski; and uncle, Bruce Abraham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, which will be gifted to Angie’s son, Trent.