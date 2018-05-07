Andvik Guilty of Assault in Latest Domestic Incident

WHEATON -- A Traverse County jury has found a former Albany man guilty on more charges involving a domestic assault call last fall.

The jury found 42-year-old Brian Andvik of Wheaton guilty of 2nd-degree assault, 3rd-degree assault, terroristic threats and three counts of felony assault. The jury also determined there were aggravating factors which should be considered at sentencing and that Andvik is a danger to public safety. The jury, however, hung on two counts of domestic assault by strangulation.

Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese says Andvik's bail has been revoked and he remains in the county jail until sentencing. Franzese says he will decide whether to re-try Andvik on the domestic assault by strangulation charges at a later date.

These guilty verdicts come on the heels of convictions in April for illegally possessing a gun. Those crimes carry a presumptive sentence of five years in prison.

Records show Andvik was jealous and controlling and would attack his girlfriend in fits of rage, leaving her badly bruised on several occasions. Andvik is accused of choking the woman, banging her head on the ground multiple times, pulling her hair out, body-slamming her to the ground repeatedly and threatening to kill her.

He has previous assault and domestic assault convictions, burglary, felony harassment and violation of an order for protection involving his then-wife in Albany between 2009 and 2010. He was sentenced to three years in prison for those crimes.