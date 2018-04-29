Andrew Richard Hommerding, 55, St. Cloud

July 26, 1962 - April 27, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 4th, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Andrew Richard Hommerding age 55, who died at his home on Friday, April 27, 2018. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate with burial in the North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Andrew was born on July 26, 1962 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Arthur and Catherine (Blonigen) Hommerding. He grew up in Cold Spring, MN and graduated from Rocori High School in 1981. He then attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College where he studied Computer Science for a year. Andrew then worked in general maintenance at Service Master for ten years. Later he ran and owned his own company called “Personal Care Incorporated” where he provided compassionate care to the people in his community. He was a very dedicated and hardworking person who didn’t let his physical disability stop him from achieving his dreams.