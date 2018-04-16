Andrea “Ande” D. Thompson, 51, Rice

March 26, 1967 – April 14, 2018

Andrea “Ande” D. Thompson, age 51, Rice, MN passed away peacefully at home after a nearly 2 year battle with cancer.

Per Ande’s request there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Ande was born on March 26, 1967 in Duluth, MN to Harland and Rosemary (Hesch) Ganz. She was married to David Thompson on July 19, 1986 in St. Cloud. Ande Loved the many 4-wheeling/camping weekends with her family and friends and truly enjoyed being with her family.

Ande is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dave of Rice, MN; sons, Jake of St. Cloud, MN, Jared of Rice, MN, Scott of Rice, MN, and Eli of St. Cloud, MN; brothers and sisters, Keith Ganz of Rice, MN, Val (Allan) Gronau of Rice, MN, Chuck Ganz of Alabama, Tom (JoAnn) Ganz of Rice, MN, Cyndi Dropps of St. Stephen, MN, Patty (Mark) Peitso of Avon, MN, Larry (Nancy) Ganz of Sartell, MN, Lynn (Doug) Kardell of Rice, MN, and Amy (Lamonte) Ramey of Perham, MN; father and mother in-law, Ray and Shirley Thompson of Rice, MN; sister and brothers in-law, Brenda (Mark) Foster of Sauk Rapids, MN John (Deb) Thompson of St. Cloud, MN, Mike Thompson, of Rice, MN, Ray (Julie) Thompson of Sauk Rapids, MN, Rich (Michelle) Thompson of Upsala, MN and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Susan; and beloved brother, Mark Ganz.