The American Cancer Society and the Minnesota Twins are partnering up April 28 to raise money for cancer research. The game is Saturday April 28 at 1:10 at Target Field when the Twins play the Reds. $5 of each ticket sold go from the Twins to the American Cancer Society for Cancer research. I talked with Keely Coulliard on WJON today about the event.

