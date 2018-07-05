American Burger Bar Moves Out Neighbors Route 75 to Move In

ST. JOSEPH -- A buyer is already lined up for the American Burger Bar location in St. Joseph.

Joe Holtz has entered a purchase agreement for the location. He says he plans to close of the deal at the beginning of August.

If all goes according to plan, Holtz says he would like to open an American-style restaurant called Neighbors Route 75. Holtz says he owns two other restaurants in the state.

"One is in Albertville called Neighbors Eatery and Saloon and the other is in Princeton called Neighbors on the Rum."

Holtz says Neighbors Route 75 will have American classics with local ingredients.

"We hand patty our burgers and cut fresh steak. We have a recipe for our own barbeque sauce, we make a lot of stuff from scratch. The list goes on and on, I use all fresh products. I've been a customer of Appert's in St. Cloud for years, so we try to keep it local. I get potatoes out of Peterson Potato Farm [Peterson Brothers Potato Co.] in Becker."

Holtz says they will also have about 20 different beers on tap at the bar and feature signature cocktails.

As for the building itself, Holtz plans to do some minor decor revocations but otherwise, he says it's a great structure.

Holtz is originally from the Cold Spring/Richmond area, he says he's excited to open up a restaurant close to his hometown.

"We're super thrilled to be in that location. I think St. Joseph will really welcome her [the restaurant] and it will be a great addition to St. Joe."

Holtz plans to open Neighbors Route 75 in early September.