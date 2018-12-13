Amazon CEO Giving $2.5M to Minneapolis Homeless Nonprofit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Billionaire Jeff Bezos has pledged $2.5 million to a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps the homeless and is currently operating a shelter for people who have been living at a large homeless encampment in the city.

Simpson Housing Services says the grant from the Amazon founder and CEO is the largest in its 35-year history.

The donation will help the organization expand its family housing program over the next four years.

The nonprofit has recently helped move people living at the homeless encampment into a temporary shelter across the highway. As many as 300 people lived at the camp, where safety concerns surfaced.