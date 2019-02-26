Alzheimer’s Disease Can Be Managed [PODCAST]

Each week on WJON during our Health Matters program we address health issues. This week I talked with retired Centra Care Family Physician Dr. Pat Zook. The topic of discussion was on dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.

Pat discussed the causes, symptoms and ways to manage the disease and minimize the effects of it. We also discuss differences between general forgetfulness and life impacting memory loss. Listen below

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Health Matters airs Monday and Saturday mornings from 9:10-10 on WJON.