Alvina M. Grundhoefer, 92, St. Cloud

December 17, 1925 - November 14, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Monday, November 19, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Alvina M. Grundhoefer, 92, of St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, Saint Cloud.

Alvina was born on December 17, 1925 to Henry and Sophia (Walz) Bemboom in Mayhew Lake, MN. She married Lawrence P. Grundhoefer on May 20, 1947 at Annunciation Church in Mayhew Lake. Alvina was a devoted member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of the St. Mary’s Legion, Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary and Christian Mothers. Alvina was always praying, especially the rosary and her prayer cards. She was a natural mother who loved caring for everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include children, Mary Lee (Butch) Curtis of Sauk Rapids, Rose Marie (Paul) Feneis of St. Cloud, Ruth Grundhoefer of East Falmouth, MA, Mike Grundhoefer of St. Cloud, Lori Ann (William) Bennett of Rockland, MA; daughter in-laws, Michele Grundhoefer of Forest Lake and Diane Grundhoefer of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; sons, Larry and Jerry; grandson, Joe; and brothers, Leo and Louis.