Alta A. Tiemens, 95, Eden Valley

December 17, 1922 - October 20, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Alta A. Tiemens, 95 of Eden Valley who passed away on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Bryan Hopfensperger will officiate and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Friends and relatives may call after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Alta was born on December 17, 1922 in Deer River to Elmer Lee and Codie Virginia (Kelley) Axtell. She married Willard Paul Tiemens on April 24, 1943 in Litchfield. Alta was a homemaker and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley and the Eden Valley American Legion Auxiliary Post 381. She was most proud of her family and felt abundantly blessed by her children and their families. She enjoyed playing cards, reading and went camping frequently with her family.

Survivors include her son, Greg (Brenda) of Becker; grandchildren, Jeff, Wade, Wendy, Samantha, Sara and Sabrina; great grandchildren, Jesse, Jacob, Carissa, Lindsey, Kass, Kullen and Jonathan; and brother, Jerry (Rose) Axtell of Wrenshall. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard in 2010; daughter, Lavonne Johnson in 2014; sisters, Grace Psyck, Joane Abramouski, Vera Goldberg; infant sister, Velma Axtell; brothers, Guy, Lloyd, and David Axtell and infant brother, Elmer Axtell, Jr.