Alphonse Bechtold, 82, Sauk Rapids

May 28, 1936 - January 10, 2019

Alphonse Bechtold, age 82, of Sauk Rapids died Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Talahi Care Center after a brave battle against Alzheimer’s. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Alphonse will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 PM Wednesday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Alphonse Aloys Bechtold was born May 28, 1936 in St. Joseph, Minnesota the son of Albert and Clara (Weyer) Bechtold. He married Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Gerads on February 11, 1958 at St. Francis Church in Freeport and they raised their family in Sauk Rapids. Al worked over 40 years at Electrolux in St. Cloud and was an avid dairy farmer. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; children: Patricia of Sauk Rapids, Robert (Brenda) of Duluth, Thomas (Nancy) of Cape Coral, FL, Richard (Holly) of Sauk Rapids, Maryanne of Mesa, AZ, Luann Boom of Foley, Suzann (Dennis) Seiberlich of St. Cloud, Diane (David) Tradup of Viola, Roseann (Raymond) Maingi of Maple Grove, Donald (Sabrina) of Sartell; 20 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Cletus (Monica) of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Leander Meyer of St. Joseph; sisters-in-law, Marie of Covina, CA and LeMay of Rockville; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant children: Joann and Daniel; grandchild, Travis; brothers: Jerome and Phil; sisters: Dolores Meyer and Rosemary Warnet; and brother-in-law, Robert Warnet.