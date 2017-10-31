Alma Marie Studer, 94, St. Cloud

September 11, 1923 - October 28, 2017

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will at 12:30 P.M. on Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Alma Marie Studer, age 94 of St. Cloud. She died on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery at St. Wendel, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday. Parish Prayers will be at 5:30 P.M. on Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Alma was born on September 11, 1923 in St. Wendel, MN the daughter of August and Mary (Yurczyk) Klescz. She married Amos Studer on November 28, 1942 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Ecorse, MI. She was employed by Fandel’s and Herberger’s Department Store for 25 years. She retired in 1998 and had lived in north St. Cloud most of her life. She has been a resident of St. Benedict’s Senior Community since 2004.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Parish and Christian Women. Alma enjoyed gardening (both vegetable and flowers), canning, baking bread, making homemade soap, crocheting and embroidering. But above all she enjoyed spending time with and talking about her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Amos, Alma was preceded in death by an infant son Michael in 1946, a son Mark in 2007 and two sisters Esther Mehrwerth and Mary Rybak.

She is survived by; seven children, Jim Studer of Brooklyn Center, MN, Joan (Gary) Powers of Holmen, WI, Margie (Gary) Stroeing of St. Cloud, MN, Jack Studer of Copper Center, AK, Linda Canning of Spokane, WA, Amos (Rhonda) Studer of St. Cloud, Carrie Dvorak of Des Plaines, IL; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, two sisters, Delores Bialka of Opole, MN and Martha Miller of Florence, OR, one brother John Klescz of Bloomington, MN, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.