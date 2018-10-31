Alma Arline Chamberlain, 90

December 3, 1927 - October 31, 2018

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Arline Chamberlain will be held on Sunday afternoon, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. at the Woodcrest Assisted Living Apartments Chapel in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Friends may visit after 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel.

Arline was born in Mapleton, Iowa to Thomas and Ida (Kraft) Burson, on December 3, 1927, the youngest of three children. After graduation, she and her parents moved to Lake Okoboji, Iowa. Arline was an accomplished pianist, and competed in the Miss Iowa Competition, where she was a runner-up. She travelled briefly to New York City to pursue a modeling career, but then married Clarence (Bob) Chamberlain on August 31, 1947, at Gull Point Lodge, Lake Okoboji. Bob and Arline moved to New Hope, Minnesota, where they raised their three children.

Arline enjoyed being a homemaker, and the house was filled with the laughter and fun of children and friends. Arline also loved her furry friends, and many cats and dogs were her beloved companions.

Bob and Arline had opportunities to travel throughout the United States, as well as England and China. But her favorite place to visit was Lake Okoboji, where she could reunite with her sister, Rowena, and her family. Bob and Arline had a retirement home in Florida for several years before retiring back to Okoboji. Following Bob’s passing in 2015, Arline was excited to be one of the first residents of the Woodcrest Apartments in St. Joseph. She celebrated her 90th Birthday there, just a year ago. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Arline is survived by her children; John Jeffrey of Temecula, CA, and De Anne (Dean) Budde of Avon; four grandchildren, Christopher (Vanessa) Chamberlain of Scott’s Valley, CA, Kurt (Amy) Larson of Plymouth, Dan (Megan) Larson of Minneapolis, and Heidi (Peter) Jacques of Edina; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five step-grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren of the Budde’s, who graciously accepted Arline into their frequent family gatherings.

Arline was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her son, Bradley; her brother, Carl, and her sister, Rowena.