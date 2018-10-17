Allen N. Backes, 82, Cold Spring

August 8, 1936 - October 17, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Allen Backes age 82, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Allen was born on August 8, 1936 in Wakefield Township, MN to Medardus and Bertha (Philippi) Backes. He married Marcy Streit on September 15, 1962 in Immaculate Conception Church, St. Anna, MN. Allen served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1958 in Germany. He worked for DeZurik Corp. for 37 years. Allen enjoyed football, baseball, listening to “old-time music”, tinkering in his shop, traveling and working in his yard and garden. He took great pride in his home.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marcy; children, Karen (Steve) Skaja, Kevin (Monica), Sheri (Chad) Kulzer; siblings, Wally (Mary), Will (Bernie), Jean (John) Becker, Mary (Ed) Cotter; sister-in-law, Vivian Backes; grandchildren, Morgan (Chris) Harpenau, Tiona (Josh) Wiley, Sarah Kulzer, Aiden, Ethan and Colette Backes; great-grandchild, Ramsey Wiley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Daniel, Vera (Al) Scherer and Tim.