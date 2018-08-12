Allen H. Dingman, 76, Paynesville

July 18, 1942 - August 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN for Allen H. Dingman, age 76, who died peacefully on Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in the St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the church.

Allen was born on July 18, 1942 in Richmond, MN to Leonard and Leona (Ramler) Dingman. He married Athleen Klassen on June 20, 1964 in St. Martin Catholic Church. Allen served in the Army Reserves. He was a farmer, a truck driver, and a leader in 4-H. Allen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, polka music, playing cards, bingo, fishing, deer hunting, and showing horses and cattle.

Survivors include his wife, Athleen; children, Brian, Lori (David) Rudell, Kelly (David) Benusa, Brad (Kristi); grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Emily, Jacob, Jonathan, Michael, Isabel, Dylan, Ella: siblings, RoseAnn Bauer, Mary Jane (Craig) Treat, Mary Lou Wallis, Marlin (Rita) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Duane.