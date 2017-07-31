Allen G. Fiereck, 62, Sauk Rapids

August 24, 1954 - July 30, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, August 5, 2017 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Allen G. Fiereck, age 62, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice of St. Cloud. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00—8:00 PM on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church in Clear Lake.

Allen was born August 24, 1954 to Lawrence and Verna (Goenner) Fiereck. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeri Ann Parsons, on June 29, 1974 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was a Building Services Foreman at St. Cloud State University for 35 years. His humble dedication to the university earned him the Unsung Hero Award in 2017. Allen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends up north at his cabin. Being outdoors hunting with his son, Tony, truly made him happy. Allen's grandchildren were a source of pride for him and he made sure they each knew they were papa's favorite. Allen would tell you that the greatest achievement in his life was raising his family with the love of his life, Jeri Ann. He was a gentle, loving, quiet, inspiring, honest, husband, dad, papa, and friend. He will be missed by all.

Allen is survived by his wife, Jeri Ann of Sauk Rapids; children, Stacy (Lamar) Griffey of Rice, Tony (Lisa) Fiereck of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sisters, Dennis (Viola) of Brooklyn Park, Ronald (Audrey) of Ramsey, Merle (Patricia) of Coon Rapids, Lavonne of Winona, Kenneth (Nancy) of Clear Lake, Gary (Geraldine) of Clearwater and Kathy (Jim) Hartkopf of Clear Lake; and four granddaughters, Kylie, Eva, Brielle and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn; and infant brother, Roger.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks in lieu of flowers.