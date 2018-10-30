Alleged Candidate Assault Case Given to County Attorney

DUELM -- An update to a story that we told you about earlier this month on a political candidate who says he was punched in the face. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they have turned the case over to the County Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Back on October 13th Minnesota House of Representatives candidate, Shane Mekeland says he was punched in the face while at an establishment in St. George Township.

The Sheriff says the incident described constituted at the least a misdemeanor assault charge under Minnesota law, but could also qualify as a felony if Mekeland can prove "substantial bodily harm."

Deputies interviewed the victim, all identified witnesses, the suspect, and gathered Mekeland's medical records and turned that information over to the county attorney.

Mekeland is a Republican candidate for House District 15B.