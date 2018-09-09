Allan Peter Clement, 65, St. Cloud

December 30, 1952 - September 6, 2018

Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 14, 2018 at Oakwood Community Church - 13140 1st Street, Becker, MN 55308 (North Side of Becker Furniture World), for Allan Peter Clement, age 65, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gerry Bass will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12 Noon on Friday at the Church.

Allan was born on December 30, 1952 to Edward and Bernice (Moreau) Clement in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Apollo High School. After graduating as a machinist from vocational college, he worked as a bridge inspector for MNDOT for over 35 years. Allan was a motorcycle enthusiast, hunter and fisherman. He was a hard-working man with a great sense of humor. He was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Sara Ellen; two grandsons, Jadon and Xavier; ten brothers and three sisters.

He is preceded in death by infant grandson, Gabriel and both of his parents.