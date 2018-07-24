Alien ‘Abductions’ Reported in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON -- A couple of alien abductions have been reported in Hutchinson in recent weeks...or to be more accurate alien thefts.

The owner of Antiques to Go on Highway 15 South reported to police on Saturday that a six-foot neon green alien statue had been stolen from inside a metal jail cell that was on display outside near the front of the store, although the door was only secured with a twist tie of some sort.

He says the statue had been taken between 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He told police that he put the alien in the cell because an identical alien statue had been stolen early this month. That alien was last seen on July 3rd. Police say that alien was reportedly seen in Stewart, but it was not found.

The statues are valued at $395 each.

The investigation continues.

This story courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson