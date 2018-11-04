Alice the Owl Retiring in Minnesota After 20 Years

HOUSTON (AP)-- After 20 years of making an impact, a famous bird of prey is retiring in Minnesota.

Alice will be retiring in Houston, where she lives with her caretak er Karla Bloem . Bloem founded the International Festival of Owls and the International Owl Center.

Alice has appeared at the state capitol to advocate for the protection of great horned

owls.

She has also worked with cinematographers, appeared in books, and sparked enthusiasm for owls to be studied and celebrated.

Bloem says Alice is in good health but has a heavy workload with the center's educational programs.

She says Alice's retirement means the bird will be able to stay home and get all the attention she wants.