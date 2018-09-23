Alice I. Hamann, 95, Cold Spring

August 17, 1923 – September 23, 2018

A funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (23845 County Road 40, Albany, MN) for Alice I. Hamann, age 95, who died Sunday at St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Alice was born at home in Farming Township, MN to Paul and Matilda (Scheid) Lemke. She married Raymond Hamann on August 12, 1944, in Immanuel Lutheran Church. Alice was a homemaker, and she cleaned offices until she was 85 years old. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Alice loved knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, gardening, and above all spending time with family.

Survivors include her children, Mary (Chuck) Niesen, Linda (Ron) Blum, Bonnie (Paul) Juergens; sister, Lorraine Sager; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, siblings, Ervin Lemke, Norman Lemke, Hazel Schulz, and Isabel Bogard.