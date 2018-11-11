Alfred H. “Al” Pflipsen, 92, St. Joseph

May 6, 1926 - November 11, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Alfred H. “Al” Pflipsen, age 92 of St. Joseph who passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at his home. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB and Reverend Eberhard Schefers will con-celebrate. Burial will take place with military honors at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the St. Joseph Parish Center Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Alfred was born May 6, 1926 in Melrose, Minnesota to John and Anna (Hiltner) Pflipsen. He served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. Al married Lois A. Pfannenstein on June 9, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He was the service manager for Montgomery Wards in St. Paul and later St. Cloud. Al retired from the St. Cloud Hospital Maintenance Department in 1988. He also owned and operated Al Pflipsen’s Appliance Repair for over 20 years. Al was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, the Senior Citizens, the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 and he volunteered at Meals on Wheels for over 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing and bowling with his family and friends and baseball road trips following the Minnesota Twins. Al will be remembered for his quick wit.

Al is survived by his son, Ken (Gloria) of Avon; daughter, Debra (Chad) Pflipsen-Krinkie of Burnsville; five grandchildren, Troy Pflipsen, Todd Pflipsen, Jennifer Valencic, Jody Pflipsen and Levi Krinkie; three great grandchildren, Parker, Toby and Susie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois on January 21, 1999; his parents; four brothers, Bob, Harold, Marlin and Dave; and sister, Edna Smith.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.