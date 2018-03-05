Alfred “Fred” G. Frenette, 73, St. Cloud

July 23, 1944 - March 4, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 -7PM on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Alfred “Fred” G. Frenette, age 73, of St. Cloud who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. A time of sharing will be held at 6PM on Saturday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Fred was born July 23, 1944 in Long Prairie to Leo F. and Valeria (Claseman) Frenette. He worked as a Family Therapist for Village Family Services in St. Cloud for over 13 years. Fred was a huge sports fan; especially the Twins, Vikings, Wild, and North Stars. He was a creative man with a jovial sense of humor and was able to make friends everywhere he went. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Fred is survived by his children, Christina (Peter) Hodkiewicz of Rhinelander, WI, Carrie (Dave) Jones of Cottage Grove, Angie (Aaron) Davidson of Lakeville, Ambur Chaika of St. Cloud, Bethany Frenette of Minneapolis, Chris Frenette of Sartell; siblings, Rosemary Fink of Northfield, Terry (Bob) Spellman of O’Fallon, IL, Tom Frenette of Kentucky, Paul Frenette of Rochester; 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Valeria Frenette, and brother, James Frenette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.