TOWNER, N.D. (AP) -- A Minnesota man charged with attacking a priest in North Dakota accused the reverend during a bond hearing of raping a woman, an accusation that the Catholic Diocese of Fargo says has no merit.

Forty-two-year-old Chad Legare of Alexandria is accused of assaulting Rev. Robert Wapenski at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose on Jan. 30. Authorities haven't discussed a possible motive.

Legare appeared in court Thursday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary, and a judge set bond at $250,000. Legare during the hearing made a reference to the priest being a rapist.

The diocese says they had been informed of Legare's allegations and reached out to the alleged victim, and that the woman denied the allegations.