Alexander Christ Schroden, 68, St. Cloud

April 16, 1950 - February 28, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Alexander Christ Schroden age 68, of St. Cloud. He died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home in St. Cloud. The Reverend Timothy Gapinski will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud, MN.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M and on Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the church. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery by American Legion Post 621 of St. Augusta, MN.

Al was born on April 16, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN the son of Alexander J. and Olive M. (Guggenberger) Schroden. He attended St. Anthony’s grade school, Cathedral High School and then went on to attend and graduate from St. Cloud State University. While in college he enlisted in the Naval Reserves in 1971. He served two years of active duty overseas in the Southern Pacific with the Seabees as cook while they were building bases in Guam and Okinawa. After his Honorable Discharge on May 1, 1973 he returned to college and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering. Al worked for a variety of manufacturing companies in the paper, stainless steel, and granite industries. He retired from Stonecrafters in 2016.

On July 21, 1973, he was united in marriage to Judy McBurney at the Neuman Center at St. Cloud State University. Their only child, Michael, was born in 1981.

Al had many interests. For many years he went deer hunting with a group of close friends. He enjoyed boat rides with his wife, Judy, and fishing with brother-in-law, Bryan, Rick, and his many fishing buddies. When their son Mike was young he spent many hours at Mike's sporting events cheering him on. Al also enjoyed archery, trips to the North Shore and a cold beer. But he mostly enjoyed playing with the grandkids and family time.

Al was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN, SME for engineers, the Waite Park Rifle Club, and the American Legion Post 621 of St. Augusta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant sister.

Al is survived by his wife Judy of St. Cloud, one son Michael (Angela) of St. Cloud, 3 grandchildren, Deegan, Jenipea, and Arnoux, his sister Carol (Paul) Tamminga of Rochester; nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to The ALS Association of Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter, 1919 University Avenue West, Suite 175, St. Paul, MN 55104.