Alexa Can Tell Minnesotans When They’re On The Brink of Break UP

DOES YOUR RELATIONSHIP NEED SOME HELP?

The New York Post had an article suggesting that artificial intelligence, such as Alexa, will be MUCH more involved in your life than you ever thought possible by the year 2021. That's the same year my license expires so that's not very far away. If an argument breaks out, your Alexa will try to help you solve the argument.

ALEXA ON LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS IN THE NEAR FUTURE

It's supposed to be a good thing. By 2021, Alexa will listen to the conversations that couples have, and help them work things out. Seriously?!

HOW INVOLVED WILL AI BE BY 2025?

Not only that, by 2025 genetic coding with be combined with Artificial Intelligence to figure out if there is sexual chemistry between couples that are trackers. The article says, "In another decade we could be seeing continuous relationship coaching or marriage counseling as well as improving relationship health and helping people project a more attractive persona.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ADVICE FROM AI?

If your relationship is in need of repair, why WOULDN'T you want an Artificial Intelligence device to help you solve your problems? Then you don't have to worry about sharing your story with another human being? Do you think Alexa will eventually get into gossip as well? I guess that's something we should be watching out for.

NEW YORK POST