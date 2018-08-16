Alcuin (Al) John Ringsmuth, 94, Waite Park

April 16, 1924 - August 15, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 20th, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Alcuin (Al) John Ringsmuth, age 94, of Waite Park. Al passed away August 15, 2018 at Cherrywood Advanced Living. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate and Al’s son, Frank Ringsmuth, will assist as Deacon of the Mass. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, and on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church. Parish prayers will be held Sunday at 4:00 p.m., followed by Knights of Columbus Council 961 prayers, at the funeral home.

Al was born April 16, 1924 in Waite Park, MN to Mathias and Rose (Thelen) Ringsmuth. He married June Grace Spieker on April 17, 1945, in St. Joseph’s Church, Waite Park. They had eleven children: Paul (Linda) of Waite Park; Charlotte Pierce of Lincoln, NE; Donna Bahnak of Des Peres, MO; Renee (Ray) Grosser of Eubank, KY; John (Susan) of Lincoln, NE; Frank (Laura) of Waite Park; Peter (Mary Jane) of Lincoln, NE; Steven (Julia) of Marietta, GA; David (Maria) of Eden Prairie; Theresa (deceased); and Tony (Janete) of Maple Grove. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and brother Dennis (Karol) of Cold Spring.

Al worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 42 years as a welder, welding supervisor, and safety supervisor. He was mayor of Waite Park for 38 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 961, Waite Park boosters, Moose Lodge 1400, and Burlington Northern Veterans. He was a founding member of the STARail railroad museum on 3rd Street. He was a Third Order Benedictine Oblate. He served on numerous civic and political organizations. He was an accompanist at Mass at St. Joseph’s Church and Sterling Park for many years. He was a man of strong faith and loved his family deeply.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June; his parents; sister, Audrey (Sister Philaine, OSB); daughter, Theresa; son-in-law, John Bahnak; daughter-in-law, Susan P. Ringsmuth; grandson, Nathan Bahnak; and granddaughter, Joanne Bartek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or Catholic Relief Services.

A special thank you to the staffs of Cherrywood Advanced Living and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.