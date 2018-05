MONTICELLO - A woman was hurt when her car went into the ditch along Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-94 in Monticello.

Seventy-year-old Jean Current of Albertville swerved to avoid slowing traffic and went into the center median, then went across the lanes of traffic and came to a rest in the right ditch.