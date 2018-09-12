Albertville Woman Hurt in Highway 169 Crash

MILACA -- An Albertville woman was hurt in a crash on Highway 169 Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near 200th Street in Milaca.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV heading south on Highway 169 went off the road to the right, hit an approach, went air born, then went left crossing both southbound lanes and landed in the median.

The driver of the SUV, 80-year-old Camilla Mueller was taken to Princeton Fairview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.