Albertus F. “Al” Heydman, 102, St. Cloud

August 24, 1916 - January 5, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Albertus F. “Al” Heydman, 102, of St. Cloud will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Al was born on August 24, 1916 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Charles and Elizabeth (Haaf) Heydman. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1935. Al enlisted in the 8th Army Air Force in January of 1942 and served in Europe for four years during World War II. He was an Army Air Force Supply Technician and his responsibilities also included working with the Royal Air Force. For his time in the military, Al received one Service Stripe, 7 Overseas Service Bars, a European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon and a Good Conduct Medal. He was given an honorable discharge in October 1945 as a Sergeant of the 351st Fighter Squadron.

AI married Margaret Matter on June 24, 1946 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. In 1949, AI joined his father-in-law, Leo Matter, and his brother-in-law, John Matter, in their appliance business The Maytag Shop. It is now known as M&H Appliance. In his later years, AI worked a light three-days-a-week work schedule maintaining his handwritten sales ledger up to his 100th Birthday. At that time, he said he was taking a leave of absence (not retiring).

AI was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, the Crosier Apostolate, the Knights of Columbus #961, American Legion #76, and the Eagles Aerie #622.

Al enjoyed fishing, boating, woodworking, Saturday morning coffee with family and a good game of cards. He will be remembered as a man of faith which was the foundation of his love of family and life.

Survivors include his children, Mary (Philip) Dullinger, Bob (Jeanette Brooks), Joan McAlister all of St. Cloud, and Elisabeth (Josef) Paul of Fairbanks, Alaska; grandchildren, Jeremy (Paula) Heydman, Eric (Sunny) Heydman, Risha Rose and Sarah (Scott) Diebold. He was blessed with seven great grandchildren: Lauren, Kendall, Colin, Ryan, Jaxxon, Cody and Taylor.

AI was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret (11/13/17); his parents; brothers, Lawrence and Carl; and sisters, Georgia and Ruth.

A special thanks to our CentraCare Hospice Team for the excellent care and compassion given to Al and his Family. This journey would not have been the same without each one of you.