Albert Lea Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Princeton

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

PRINCETON -- An Albert Lea woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around Noon Friday. Seventy-eight-year-old Sharon Draper of Albert Lea was at the stop sign from Northbound 169 to Highway 95. She pulled out to get back on 169, in front of a pickup driven by 53-year-old Dennis Dehn of Zimmerman.

Dehn struck Draper's driver side. Dehn was evaluated for injuries on scene and released. Draper was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Filed Under: highway 169, highway 95, Princeton, State Patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top