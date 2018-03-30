Albert Lea Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Princeton

PRINCETON -- An Albert Lea woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around Noon Friday. Seventy-eight-year-old Sharon Draper of Albert Lea was at the stop sign from Northbound 169 to Highway 95. She pulled out to get back on 169, in front of a pickup driven by 53-year-old Dennis Dehn of Zimmerman.