Albert J. Schindler, 88, St. Joseph

May 14, 1929 - March 15, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Albert J. Schindler, age 88 of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday, March 15 2018 at his home. Reverend Nickolas Kleespie, OSB will officiate. Private interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. until time of the services on Tuesday at the St. Joseph Parish Center Heritage Hall. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Albert was born on May 14, 1929 to Henry and Theresia (Reischl) Schindler on a farm in St. Wendel Township. He attended the St. Joseph Parochial School and after graduation he began to work for St. Benedict’s Convent. Albert was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. After his discharge he again worked at St. Benedict’s Convent. Albert was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the St. Joseph Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5773.

Albert was a talented, creative woodworking artist.

Albert is survived by his brother, John (Evelyn); and sister, Magdalene “Maggie” both of St. Joseph; nieces and nephews, Jane Kirby, Carl Schindler, Mary and Gary Johnson, Susan and Brian Frericks; grandnieces and nephews, Nicole and Aaron Blackmore, Makayla and Makenzie Frericks, Steven and Gregory Kirby.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sr. Dalene, OSB, Joseph, Sr. Elaine, OSB, Sr. Martina, OSB; brother, Alphonse; and grandniece Lindsey Johnson.

Albert’s family would like to thank CentraCare Home Healthcare and Hospice for their exceptional loving care.