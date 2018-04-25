Albany Teen Hurt After Rollover Near Avon

AVON -- An Albany teen was hospitalized after a rollover in Avon Township around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Mitchell Yamry was heading south on County Road 9, toward County Road 156 in Avon Township. Yamry attempted to pass a school bus and two other cars when another came around a corner at him.

Yamry lost control, going into the ditch, hitting a support line for a power pole, and landing on the roof his car. He was taken to Melrose Hospital by his parents for non-life threatening injuries.