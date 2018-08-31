Albany Teen Airlifted After Crashing Motorcycle

ALEXANDRIA -- An Albany teenager is hurt after crashing his motorcycle early Friday morning near Alexandria.

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 114 in La Grand Township, west of Alexandria.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Carson Keck was heading north on Highway 114 when he lost control on a curve and went into the ditch.

Keck was taken to Alexandria Hospital before being airlifted to another hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.