Albany Motorists Face Hwy 238 Detour Starting Monday
ALBANY -- A road construction project in Albany will force motorists to detour around a short segment of Highway 238 starting Monday.
The work includes reconstructing about a half-mile of Highway 238, install underground utilities and improve pedestrian safety.
The closure will be between Railroad Avenue and the southeast side of North Lake. Traffic will be detoured along 6th Street and Soo Line Avenue.
The road is scheduled to reopen by mid-September.