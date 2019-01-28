Albany Man Hurt in Snowmobile Crash

FREEPORT -- An Albany man was hurt in a snowmobile crash Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 10:45 a.m. near Highway 238 and County Road 17 in Freeport.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says 26-year-old Tyler Douvier was riding his snowmobile northeast along the highway when he lost control around the curve at the county road. The snowmobile rolled and Douvier was thrown from it.

Douvier was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for his injuries.