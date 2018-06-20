Alan G. Fuchs, 59, St. Cloud

November 28, 1958 – June 20, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 25, 2018 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Alan Fuchs, age 59, who died Wednesday at his home surrounded by his Schnuckums, Brenda, along with family and friends. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish Prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.

Alan was born in St. Cloud, MN to Roger and Renee (Schreifels) Fuchs. He married the love of his life, Brenda Dingmann, on September 5, 1997 in Rockville, MN. Alan graduated from Technical High School and worked for 30 years at Electrolux prior to his work accident in 2007. He was a cheerful, optimistic and a very giving person who could talk to anyone. Alan “the Walleye Slayer” was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed cooking, hunting, and Minnesota Sports. He was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda; siblings, Margie Fuchs, Marie (Kyle) Espeseth, Jean (Roger) Schotl; mother-in-law, Marie Dingmann; siblings-in-law, Vera (Dennis) Ebensteiner, Sharon (Bob) Froehling, Randy (Brenda) Dingmann, Bonnie (Greg) Hopke; nieces and nephews, Jenna, Alyssa, Josiah, Eric, Amy, Jason, Greg, Brent, Scott, Sarah, Rachael, Tony, Rich, Brianna, Heather, Matt, Mary, Jessie, Grant and Lauren